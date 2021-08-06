Newbury Park bus station recognised by Historic England

Published: 3:32 PM August 6, 2021

Newbury Park bus station canopy is among nine historic sites being recognised by Historic England to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Festival of Britain.

Two important buildings have had their listings upgraded and seven others, including the station building, have been "relisted" to mark their connection with the festival, which ran from May to September 1951.

The festival was a national exhibition and fair promoting British design, science, technology, architecture, industry, and the arts in a period where the country was still struggling from the devastation caused by the Second World War.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The Festival of Britain was such an important event in our national calendar, welcoming over eight million people to London during the summer of 1951.

“It raised the spirits of the British people following the austerity of World War II and show-cased Britain’s innovation to the rest of the world."

Newbury Park bus station canopy’s unusual, modernist, festival- style design won it a Festival of Britain Award, and it is marked with one of the iconic Festival of Britain plaques.

Designed by Oliver Hill in 1937, but not built until after the war, the canopy is remarkable for its high arched, open structure, its copper vaulted roof and its concrete arches.

Six other sites, including London’s Royal Festival Hall and Barbara Hepworth’s Contrapuntal Forms sculpture, also had their list entries updated to recognise their connection to the Festival.

Christ Church in Coventry and Calvary Charismatic Baptist Church in Tower Hamlets were both upgraded from Grade II to Grade II* by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on advice of Historic England.

Mr Wilson added: “The festival had a major influence on design and architecture and its legacy can still be seen today in our buildings and public artworks.

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate the Festival as it reaches its 70th anniversary and we hope that people will continue to appreciate its legacy for years to come.”

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said that the anniversary was a reminder of Britain’s “thriving design and arts industries”.