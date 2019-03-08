Eight arrests and one charge in Aldborough Hatch murder investigation

Vladislavs Radionovs was an Olympic level ice hockey player in his native Latvia. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the death of a homeless man found in a rural lane in Aldborough Hatch have arrested eight people and charged one man.

The body of Vladislavs Radionovs, 57, was found at 6.12am on Saturday, November 2 in a lane off Oaks Lane.

Six men and one woman, aged between 26 and 48, were arrested on Sunday, November 10 on suspicion of Mr Radionovs' murder after a warrant was executed at an address in Ilford.

They have all been released on bail until a date in early December.

You may also want to watch:

Linas Gasiunas, 36, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Tuesday, November 12.

He was charged on Wednesday, November 13 with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and theft of a mobile phone.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court the same day and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 11.

The Welcome Centre, in St Mary's Road, Ilford, had been working with Vlad since December 2011.

He had been a guest at the Salvation Army Night Shelter and lately Ryedale Night Shelter.