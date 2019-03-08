New Zealand terror attack: Redbridge and Havering Jewish leaders sign letter in solidarity with Muslim community
PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 March 2019
Redbridge and Havering Rabbis are among 22 who have signed a letter of condolence and solidarity after 50 Muslim worshippers were killed and dozens injured in a New Zealand terror attack.
The peacefulness of Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre was shattered as a gunman burst in and opened fire with semi-automatic weapons during Friday prayers on March 15.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder.
A letter from 22 east London and Essex Jewish leaders reads:
“Our hearts go out to the Muslim communities of Christchurch in New Zealand, following the terrorist crime perpetrated against worshippers during their Friday prayers.
“Our condolences and sympathies are with the families of those who were murdered, and we offer our prayers for healing to the injured.
“As leaders of the Jewish community, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Muslim brothers and sisters in condemning all acts of hatred and violence. We are created in the image of God, each and every one of us.
“All people of faith must be free to gather in peaceful worship, in security and without fear.
“Every act of hate and violence against one religious or ethnic minority is an assault on us all, and an affront to the spark of the Holy One within us.
“May we continue to work together to create peace, tolerance and understanding here in Redbridge and amongst all peoples of this earth.”
The signatories are:
Rabbi Ya’akov Abrams Loughton Synagogue
Rabbi Lisa Barrett South-West Essex & Settlement Reform Synagogue
Rabbi Larry Becker Sukkat Shalom Synagogue
Rabbi Odom Brandman Buckhurst Hill Chabad
Rabbi Mendy Brukirer Aish UK
Rabbi Steven Dansky Redbridge United Synagogue
Rabbi Baruch Davis Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue
Rabbi Jason Demant St. Francis Hospice, Harold Hill
Rabbi Michael Foulds New Essex Masorti Synagogue
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue
Rabbi David Hulbert East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue
Rabbi Richard Jacobi East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue
Rabbi Avromi Kahane Chingford Synagogue
Revd. Jonathan Lorraine Loughton Synagogue (Emeritus)
Revd. Stuart Myers Waltham Abbey Jewish Cemetery
Revd. Gary Newman Redbridge United Synagogue
Rabbi Irit Shillor Harlow Synagogue
Rabbi David Singer Ilford Federation Synagogue
Rabbi Ya’akov Singer Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School
Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin Ilford Chabad
Rabbi Lee Sunderland Romford Synagogue
Rabbi Mordecai Wollenberg Woodford Forest Synagogue