Valentines Park bench dedicated to couple described as 'pillars of community'

Published: 3:49 PM September 20, 2021

The unveiling of the bench, which took place last Wednesday, was attended by a large crowd - Credit: Ravi Bhanot

A new bench has been installed in Ilford's Valentines Park, sponsored by a couple described as “pillars” of the community.

Around 100 people, including Mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, attended the unveiling last Wednesday, September 15.

The bench was sponsored by Basheshar and Krishna Bhanot, 89 and 84, who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last November marking 60 years of marriage.

The unveiling was attended by Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett. - Credit: Ravi Bhanot

Community leader Bali Bhalla, of Ashgrove Road, Goodmayes, said the pair had been “huge pillars of support” to the community and claimed that no-one has contributed more than them financially to the VHP Ilford Hindu Centre.

He added: “They are our oldest volunteers in charitable and community work.

Ravi Bhanot, Krishna Bhanot, Basheshar Bhanot and Sushma Bhanot with a United Kingdom coat of arms cloth that covered the bench before the unveiling - Credit: Ravi Bhanot

“They inspire us with their energy and vigour. A truly magnificent couple.”