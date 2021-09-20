Valentines Park bench dedicated to couple described as 'pillars of community'
A new bench has been installed in Ilford's Valentines Park, sponsored by a couple described as “pillars” of the community.
Around 100 people, including Mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, attended the unveiling last Wednesday, September 15.
The bench was sponsored by Basheshar and Krishna Bhanot, 89 and 84, who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last November marking 60 years of marriage.
Community leader Bali Bhalla, of Ashgrove Road, Goodmayes, said the pair had been “huge pillars of support” to the community and claimed that no-one has contributed more than them financially to the VHP Ilford Hindu Centre.
He added: “They are our oldest volunteers in charitable and community work.
“They inspire us with their energy and vigour. A truly magnificent couple.”
