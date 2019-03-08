TfL will replace Central line track between Wanstead and Leytonstone to combat screeching noise

The noisiest section of the whole Underground is going to get an upgrade, much to the delight of commuters.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed it had ordered new track and would be replacing a section of the Central line in both directions between Wanstead and Leytonstone.

Dale Smith, head of line operations said the new rails should be delivered in four to six weeks and once TfL has received the parts work will begin.

"We did noise testing and this section is the noisiest part of the underground," he said.

"We will take all the old track out and put new track in.

"We will be installing noise-absorbing padding which will help buffer sound."

The renovation work will take place during weekday evenings and TfL confirmed that no tube service would be disrupted.

The screeching saga began a few years ago when residents living near the Tube complained that the service was too loud.

TfL stepped in and tried to combat the noise by insulating the tunnel, however, this simply amplified the sound for those in the carriage.

The noise is also worse when the train is heavier and there are more passengers on the train.

Experts have been working hard on finding the happy medium for everyone involved and the new track and buffer idea came about after a successful trial at Bethnal Green Tube Station.

Councillor Khayer Chowdhury, chairman of the borough's external scrutiny panel, said: "Noise issues in the tunnel between Wanstead and Leytonstone have been a priority for the external scrutiny panel for many years now.

"I am glad we have been able to work with our TfL partners to bring this new technology to use in our borough.

"Following a successful pilot at Bethnal Green, I am confident passengers underground and residents overground will have a quieter experience of the Central line.

"I ask people to bear with us while these works are carried out over the coming months and hopefully by the end of this year, the works will be finished."

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Joyce Ryan, said she is pleased TfL has taken the council's concerns seriously.

"I look forward to the trains being much quieter when they have established the track," she said.

"We will be coming back to monitor it in a few months' time."

Councillor Paul Canal added: "The noise has been a problem both for people on the train and people above and for some of the houses between Wanstead and Leytonstone.

"(TfL proposals) seem like the answer, but we will know for sure in three months."

A TfL spokesman previously told the Recorder: "We try and be a good neighbour to people living by the tube and we were getting complaints about vibrations.

"You can't stop energy you can just transfer it and we have been working really hard to find a solution."

The spokesman added that the noise absorbent pads were essentially rubber frames for the track.