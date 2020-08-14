Redbridge Council and police launch task force to tackle crime in Ilford Town Centre

The Leader of Redbridge council Jas Athwal, pictured with some of the borough's police officers, says the new multi-agency task force will prove a "unique asset". Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A new multi-agency task force has been launched to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in and around Ilford town centre.

The dedicated frontline team — comprised of six council enforcement officers and 11 police officers — will provide high visibility evening and late-night patrols seven days a week.

This 17-strong task force — the first of its kind in Redbridge to be given powers of arrest — is set to target prostitution, street crime and anti-social behaviour as it aims to support the borough’s established Neighbourhood Teams.

A joint council and police venture, officers will also focus on tackling pop-up brothels in the Ilford Lane area.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal described the task force as “a unique asset to our borough”, adding: “We’re committed to investing in extra resources on the frontline of the fight against criminal behaviour.

“The team are now patrolling our streets, increasing our capacity to address some of the biggest concerns in our community.”