Chadwell Heath to get greener with 50 new street trees

Roy Chacko

Published: 10:00 AM March 17, 2021   
Trees for Cities is planting 50 new street trees in Chadwell Heath. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Chadwell Heath is about to get greener with the planting of 50 new street trees.

Environmental charity Trees for Cities will be hosting workshops to help plant fourteen different tree species of various sizes across six streets on Saturday, April 3.

Rama Muraleetharan, chairman of Chadwell Heath South Residents' Association, was delighted that the trees would be planted after two years of discussions with Redbridge Council, Vision RCL and Trees for Cities.

He said: "These new street trees in Chadwell Heath will contribute to biodiversity, encourage urban wildlife, soften the impact of car parking, help regulate air quality and improve our well-being for years to come."

Deputy council leader Kam Rai said the project was a good example of residents working together to make use of available funding through community infrastructure payments from developers.

For more information or to book one of the socially distanced planting workshops visit treesforcities.org/redbridge.

Environment
Chadwell Heath News
Redbridge News

