New boats arrive at Fairlop Waters amid country park investment plan

Published: 7:00 AM October 22, 2021

Cllrs Jas Athwal (right) and Cllr Kam Rai with the new boats - Credit: Redbridge Council

New sailing boats have been unveiled at Fairlop Waters.

The fleet at Fairlop Outdoor Activity Centre has 26 boats after investment from Redbridge Council.

There had been concerns over the centre's future, after staff were let go earlier this year, with a petition to save it reaching more than 8,000 signatures.

At a council meeting on February 24, council leader Jas Athwal said the venue would not be closing.

New sailing boats are at Fairlop Waters in time for the half-term holidays - Credit: Redbridge Council

It has since reopened and the investment for the new boats comes as part of 250-acre expansion plan for Fairlop Waters Country Park.

Cllr Athwal said: “There was a huge surge in visitors to Fairlop Waters during the pandemic and these new boats, which have arrived in time for half-term, are also part of our wider planned investment in the leisure, culture and environmental facilities at the country park.”

The new boats include 15 Hartley 10's, which replace the wooden fleet and allow for two people to be taught in the same boat.