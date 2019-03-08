Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New bus routes earmarked for Gants Hill, Ilford, Hainault and Goodmayes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 June 2019

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL

Archant

Bus routes in Gants Hill, Goodmayes and Hainault are planned to be redeveloped to coax residents out of their private cars and on to public transport.

As well as developing services to link up harder to reach parts of the borough, buses from Oxford Street will be reallocated to Ilford when the Elizabeth line is completed to help meet frequency targets.

New routes will also be established between Hainault, Goodmayes and Dagenham to support "major development opportunities" and housing projects in the locality.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said: "The existing bus frequencies and infrastructure in Redbridge make interchange between bus services an unattractive and slow process which needs to be addressed as a priority in order to influence travel mode choice positively.

"Reallocation of buses will facilitate two actions to improve the service provided in Redbridge: Firstly, the extra vehicles can be used to increase bus frequencies, especially on the high street corridors and secondly, the introduction of new, or revised routes to serve those parts of the borough that do not have an existing bus service and new express bus routes."

You may also want to watch:

A new bus depot is earmarked for Ilford Hill, just around the corner from the station, and requests for improvements to on-street taxi areas will be considered.

To make sure the bus service in the borough "supports demand" and is responsive, the local authority is considering redeveloping "several large railway station car parks" which will cut down on private car trips to the station hubs and allow the bus service to expand .

"Our aim is to make hopping on a bus the first choice for all trips starting in Redbridge," the spokesman added.

"Population growth coupled with the increased demand for travel has put severe pressure on the local transport system- traffic congestion has increased and contributes greatly to the borough's carbon emissions, resulting in adverse impacts on air quality and quality of life for residents.

"Similarly, overcrowding on some public transport services is a significant issue, particularly those running into central London.

"The arrival of the Elizabeth Line is attracting considerable opportunities for investment in the Metropolitan Centre of Ilford and smaller centres of Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath as well as Gants Hill."

New night bus links to Redbridge will be devised to boost the night time economy.

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Work starts to build new ‘genuinely affordable’ homes in Hainault

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Work starts to build new ‘genuinely affordable’ homes in Hainault

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Revealed: Missed GP appointments in Redbridge have already cost NHS hundreds of thousands this year

Missed GP appointments in Redbridge has cost the NHS hundreds of thousands of pounds. Picture: PA Images/Anthony Devlin

New bus routes earmarked for Gants Hill, Ilford, Hainault and Goodmayes

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL

Lord Sugar’s business breakfast helps raise more than £47,000 for Haven House

Lord Alan Sugar was quizzed by Sir Martin Sorrell. Picture: Claudine Hartzel Photography

Borough-wide speed limit of 20mph announced by Redbridge Council

Do you think a blanket speed limits on residential roads should be introduced? Picture: Dominic Lipinsk

Daggers duo selected to head off to the Gold Cup with Guyana

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists