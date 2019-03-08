New bus routes earmarked for Gants Hill, Ilford, Hainault and Goodmayes

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL Archant

Bus routes in Gants Hill, Goodmayes and Hainault are planned to be redeveloped to coax residents out of their private cars and on to public transport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As well as developing services to link up harder to reach parts of the borough, buses from Oxford Street will be reallocated to Ilford when the Elizabeth line is completed to help meet frequency targets.

New routes will also be established between Hainault, Goodmayes and Dagenham to support "major development opportunities" and housing projects in the locality.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said: "The existing bus frequencies and infrastructure in Redbridge make interchange between bus services an unattractive and slow process which needs to be addressed as a priority in order to influence travel mode choice positively.

"Reallocation of buses will facilitate two actions to improve the service provided in Redbridge: Firstly, the extra vehicles can be used to increase bus frequencies, especially on the high street corridors and secondly, the introduction of new, or revised routes to serve those parts of the borough that do not have an existing bus service and new express bus routes."

You may also want to watch:

A new bus depot is earmarked for Ilford Hill, just around the corner from the station, and requests for improvements to on-street taxi areas will be considered.

To make sure the bus service in the borough "supports demand" and is responsive, the local authority is considering redeveloping "several large railway station car parks" which will cut down on private car trips to the station hubs and allow the bus service to expand .

"Our aim is to make hopping on a bus the first choice for all trips starting in Redbridge," the spokesman added.

"Population growth coupled with the increased demand for travel has put severe pressure on the local transport system- traffic congestion has increased and contributes greatly to the borough's carbon emissions, resulting in adverse impacts on air quality and quality of life for residents.

"Similarly, overcrowding on some public transport services is a significant issue, particularly those running into central London.

"The arrival of the Elizabeth Line is attracting considerable opportunities for investment in the Metropolitan Centre of Ilford and smaller centres of Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath as well as Gants Hill."

New night bus links to Redbridge will be devised to boost the night time economy.