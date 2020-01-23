Search

New year, new leader - Ilford Probus club elects new president

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 January 2020

Tony Barclay (right) was named new president of the Ilford Probus club by former president Major Paul Burton (left). Picture: Roger Norwood

Archant

A new president has been announced for the Probus Club of Ilford in a special anniversary year for the organisation.

Longtime member Tony Barclay was announced as the new president of the club taking over from Major Paul Burton who led the organisation last year.

Tony said the group would be raising money for the National Autistic Society, which is a charity close to his heart as his grandson is autistic.

Last year £1,000 was raised for the Riding for the Disabled Association under Major Burton's leadership.

Tony said: "I am looking forward to the year ahead and raising money for the autistic society."

This year is a momentous one for the organisation of 30 retired businessmen as it's the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The first thing on Tony's agenda is working to get a representative from the forces to come have lunch with the group and have a chat to mark the event.

