Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New priest for churches in Ilford and Seven Kings

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 May 2019

The Venerable Elwin Cockett, Archdeacon of West Ham (left), installed Rev Kate Lovesey as Priest-in-Charge at St John’s, Seven Kings, and the Rt Rev Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking, performed the licensing. Picture: Ron Jeffries

The Venerable Elwin Cockett, Archdeacon of West Ham (left), installed Rev Kate Lovesey as Priest-in-Charge at St John's, Seven Kings, and the Rt Rev Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking, performed the licensing. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Archant

Two churches have installed a priest who will share her time between the parishes.

The Rev Kate Lovesey will be the priest-in-charge at St Peter's Church, Aldborough Road North, Aldborough Hatch, and at St John's Church in St Johns Road, Seven Kings.

You may also want to watch:

The Venerable Elwin Cockett, Archdeacon of West Ham, installed her, and the Rt Rev Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking, performed the licensing.

Rev Lovesey said: "It is a great privilege to be involved at two unique church buildings - one consecrated in 1862 and the other in 1903. Both churches offer services for their members, but are also at the centre of their diverse communities with their halls being used by a wide variety of groups and organisations.

"I look forward to working with the dedicated members of both churches bringing the message of the good news of the gospels and ensuring that St Peter's and St John's occupy a pivotal role of service in their local areas."

Most Read

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Kings mosque: Man charged after gun fired during prayers

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Adult education provider in Ilford rated inadequate by Ofsted

Chosen Care Group won two awards in 2017. Picture: Francesca Dobson

Recorder letters: Climate, Islamophobia, people’s politician and swim for meningitis

Redbridge Green Fair promotes awareness of environment. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Kings mosque: Man charged after gun fired during prayers

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Adult education provider in Ilford rated inadequate by Ofsted

Chosen Care Group won two awards in 2017. Picture: Francesca Dobson

Recorder letters: Climate, Islamophobia, people’s politician and swim for meningitis

Redbridge Green Fair promotes awareness of environment. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford deserved Billericay defeat say skipper Tavarasa

N Jacobs of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

Harfield turns Daggers contract extension down

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Bopara pleased with Essex start

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

New priest for churches in Ilford and Seven Kings

The Venerable Elwin Cockett, Archdeacon of West Ham (left), installed Rev Kate Lovesey as Priest-in-Charge at St John’s, Seven Kings, and the Rt Rev Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking, performed the licensing. Picture: Ron Jeffries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists