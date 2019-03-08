New priest for churches in Ilford and Seven Kings

The Venerable Elwin Cockett, Archdeacon of West Ham (left), installed Rev Kate Lovesey as Priest-in-Charge at St John's, Seven Kings, and the Rt Rev Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking, performed the licensing. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Two churches have installed a priest who will share her time between the parishes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Rev Kate Lovesey will be the priest-in-charge at St Peter's Church, Aldborough Road North, Aldborough Hatch, and at St John's Church in St Johns Road, Seven Kings.

You may also want to watch:

The Venerable Elwin Cockett, Archdeacon of West Ham, installed her, and the Rt Rev Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking, performed the licensing.

Rev Lovesey said: "It is a great privilege to be involved at two unique church buildings - one consecrated in 1862 and the other in 1903. Both churches offer services for their members, but are also at the centre of their diverse communities with their halls being used by a wide variety of groups and organisations.

"I look forward to working with the dedicated members of both churches bringing the message of the good news of the gospels and ensuring that St Peter's and St John's occupy a pivotal role of service in their local areas."