Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Councillors join residents to fight South Woodford Sainsbury's parking charges

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 17 June 2019

Traders in George Lane, South Woodford angered by the new parking restrictions in Sainsbury's car park set up a petition last month. Councillors have now voiced their support. Picture: Ken Mears

Traders in George Lane, South Woodford angered by the new parking restrictions in Sainsbury's car park set up a petition last month. Councillors have now voiced their support. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Councillors have joined customers fighting a supermarket's decision to charge for parking.

Shoppers using the car park at Sainsbury's in George Lane, South Woodford, have been told they will have to spend at least £5 in store or pay a fee to park their cars.

The area currently has limited parking except for the Sainsbury's car park and the Tube station car parks at the far end of the road.

Suzanne Bennett, owner of Sid & Evie's in George Lane, set up a petition last month to fight against the new parking restrictions, which she says will add to the decline of an "already struggling" high street.

There was a grace period of 15 minutes before the charge would apply, but that has since been extended to 30 minutes thanks to pressure from local residents.

Before Sainsbury's extended the grace period, Mrs Bennett said: "This action is ill-conceived, with little regard for the impact on the local business community and will dramatically affect footfall on the ever declining high street. The elderly and infirm will be unfairly penalised when collecting prescriptions, attending medical appointments or picking up essential items."

You may also want to watch:

Conservative ward councillors Suzanne Nolan and Michael Duffell are now fighting the decision on behalf of residents, worried about the impact on customers and other local businesses.

In a joint statement, the councillors said: "We understand that the land is privately owned by Sainsbury's, however these changes will have a dramatic impact on George Lane and surrounding areas.

"We have been working with local businesses, the public and Sainsbury's itself to find a way forward and are happy to see the 15-minute grace period raised to 30 minutes.

"We hope that the council's highways teams will also look into this to see whether there are any other options which would be available to help support local businesses.

"It is in the public's, council's, local businesses' and Sainsbury's interest to see a thriving and dynamic George Lane - so hopefully we can find a solution which works for all parties."

A Sainsbury's spokesman said: "We've introduced parking charges at our South Woodford store which customers can redeem against their shop.

"We have made these updates to ensure our customers have better access to parking spaces when they need them."

The petition can be found here.

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

The clap is back: Gonorrhea and syphilis cases increase in Redbridge

STIs are on the rise in Redbridge. Picture: Niall Carson

Police warning after man in Sainsbury’s uniform cons customer in Barkingside car park

A granfather of three was tricked after shopping in Sainsbury's Barkingside. Picture: Google Maps

Pc Josh Savage: Gross misconduct ruling for ex-police officer filmed smashing car windscreen

Former Pc Joshua Savage leaving Westminster Magistrates Court during the criminal case. Picture: Ryan Hooper/PA

Police can ban people from Ilford for the next 48 hours

The zone is live now. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

The clap is back: Gonorrhea and syphilis cases increase in Redbridge

STIs are on the rise in Redbridge. Picture: Niall Carson

Police warning after man in Sainsbury’s uniform cons customer in Barkingside car park

A granfather of three was tricked after shopping in Sainsbury's Barkingside. Picture: Google Maps

Pc Josh Savage: Gross misconduct ruling for ex-police officer filmed smashing car windscreen

Former Pc Joshua Savage leaving Westminster Magistrates Court during the criminal case. Picture: Ryan Hooper/PA

Police can ban people from Ilford for the next 48 hours

The zone is live now. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers reveal new Nike kit

Dagenham & Redbridge's home kit for the 2019/20 season (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC).

Addicks secure services of O’s forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne scores for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Five-star Harmer helps Essex control Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in the first innings during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists