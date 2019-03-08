New adult education centre opens in Ilford with ribbon cutting

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain (left), with Jay Balan and Rupal Mehta, both directors. Picture: Amandeep Manku Archant

The mayor of Redbridge opened an adult education provider's new office in Ilford with an official ribbon cutting.

IC Training Centre, which offers a range of courses and qualifications to people aged 16 and over, opened its new offices in Clements Road on Friday, June 14.

The mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, officially opened the new centre's doors and Geoff Hill of Redbridge Chamber of Commerce, who also is the company's non executive director, was also in attendance.

Members of the Redbridge Chambers and staff from Ilford and Romford's job centres also joined the event.

Jayabalan Gukanesan is the director and founder of the IC Training Centre - he founded the company in 2011 with partner Rupal Mehta.

Sony Manku, project manager at the centre, said: "IC Training Centre is a great organisation to work for; they really care about the students and help assist students in getting into employment once the course has finished."