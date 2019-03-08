Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New adult education centre opens in Ilford with ribbon cutting

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 25 June 2019

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain (left), with Jay Balan and Rupal Mehta, both directors. Picture: Amandeep Manku

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain (left), with Jay Balan and Rupal Mehta, both directors. Picture: Amandeep Manku

Archant

The mayor of Redbridge opened an adult education provider's new office in Ilford with an official ribbon cutting.

Jay Balan, director, Mayor Zulfiqar Hussain, and Rupal Mehta, director. Picture: Amandeep MankuJay Balan, director, Mayor Zulfiqar Hussain, and Rupal Mehta, director. Picture: Amandeep Manku

IC Training Centre, which offers a range of courses and qualifications to people aged 16 and over, opened its new offices in Clements Road on Friday, June 14.

You may also want to watch:

The mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, officially opened the new centre's doors and Geoff Hill of Redbridge Chamber of Commerce, who also is the company's non executive director, was also in attendance.

Members of the Redbridge Chambers and staff from Ilford and Romford's job centres also joined the event.

Jayabalan Gukanesan is the director and founder of the IC Training Centre - he founded the company in 2011 with partner Rupal Mehta.

Sony Manku, project manager at the centre, said: "IC Training Centre is a great organisation to work for; they really care about the students and help assist students in getting into employment once the course has finished."

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Two men charged with murder after fire near A406 in Ilford

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

Council issues 150 fines to rogue landlords in Redbridge

Redbridge Council is cracking down on rogue landlords. Picture: Gareth Fuller

Majority of readers against Tesco Goodmayes redevelopment plans

Campaigners outside Tesco Goodmayes on June 11. Picture: Habiba Alli

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Two men charged with murder after fire near A406 in Ilford

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

Council issues 150 fines to rogue landlords in Redbridge

Redbridge Council is cracking down on rogue landlords. Picture: Gareth Fuller

Majority of readers against Tesco Goodmayes redevelopment plans

Campaigners outside Tesco Goodmayes on June 11. Picture: Habiba Alli

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers Dobson is eager to play at the highest level

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Dobson of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

New adult education centre opens in Ilford with ribbon cutting

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain (left), with Jay Balan and Rupal Mehta, both directors. Picture: Amandeep Manku

Manford Way park campaigners mount legal challenge against Redbridge Council

Campaigners in Hainault held a walk on June 2 to raise awareness of how much the green spaces are valued by the community. Picture: Jim Bennett

20 care homes in Redbridge did not meet fire safety standards

LFB carried out audits. Photo: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists