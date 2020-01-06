Emergency services called to bus crash in Hainault

A bus crashed in New North Road on Saturday. Picture: Louppy Hart Archant

Police and firefighters were called to a bus crash in Hainault on Sunday.

A bus crashed in New North Road on Saturday. Picture: Louppy Hart

The number 247 bus crashed into the barriers at the junction of New North Road and Romford Road at around 9am on Sunday, January 5.

A spokesman for Redbridge MPS said there were no reports of any injuries, no other vehicles involved and there have been no arrests.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.