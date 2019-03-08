New mayor of Redbridge 'honoured' to be elected

The new mayor of Redbridge is Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

The new mayor of Redbridge for 2019-2020 has been elected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, ward councillor for Clementswood, was nominated by the council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal, at the annual meeting held yesterday (Tuesday, May 21).

"In all the years I have worked with him and known him, I have nothing but good things to say about him," Cllr Athwal said. "I am so pleased to be able to nominate him going forward.

You may also want to watch:

"His worth ethic, strength of character and kindness is an example to us all."

Cllr Hussain takes over from Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara, who served as mayor for 2018-19.

Taking the chains of office, he said: "I would like to thank all the councillors for allowing me this opportunity. It's a huge honour."

Cllr Hussain was elected to the Redbridge Council in 2010. Introducing himself, he said he and his family have lived and worked in the borough for 50 years and he said he enjoys "every bit of it". His three children and seven grandchildren also live in the borough.