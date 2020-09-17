Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society refit container into new trading hut

The Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society celebrated their new trading hut which was refitted from an old trucking container. Picture: Tristan Anthony Archant

Allotment holders in Goodmayes will be buying their onion sets, seed potatoes, compost and fertiliser from the back of a lorry in future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers at their new trading hut which houses an office, shop and serving area and a sheltered space for meet ups. Picture: Tristan Anthony Volunteers at their new trading hut which houses an office, shop and serving area and a sheltered space for meet ups. Picture: Tristan Anthony

This is because their new trading hut is a 30ft container that once travelled the motorways of Britain - but has now been refitted by volunteers.

The new hut opened earlier this month. Picture: Tristan Anthony The new hut opened earlier this month. Picture: Tristan Anthony

The container now houses an office, shop and serving area, while a sheltered area outside provides space for members of the Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society to have a cuppa and a chat.

The five-week project was overseen by allotment holder Jane Nagelkerke. Picture: Tristan Anthony The five-week project was overseen by allotment holder Jane Nagelkerke. Picture: Tristan Anthony

You may also want to watch:

Allotment holder Jane Nagelkerke oversaw the five-week project.

She said: “I want to thank all the members who helped, their dedication and enthusiasm surpassed anything I hoped for.

“They gave up their valued gardening time to assist and worked tirelessly to complete this much needed project.

“We are delighted with the results and hope to serve all our member from our new trading hut for many years to come.”