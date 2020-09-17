Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society refit container into new trading hut
PUBLISHED: 09:58 17 September 2020
Allotment holders in Goodmayes will be buying their onion sets, seed potatoes, compost and fertiliser from the back of a lorry in future.
This is because their new trading hut is a 30ft container that once travelled the motorways of Britain - but has now been refitted by volunteers.
The container now houses an office, shop and serving area, while a sheltered area outside provides space for members of the Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society to have a cuppa and a chat.
Allotment holder Jane Nagelkerke oversaw the five-week project.
She said: “I want to thank all the members who helped, their dedication and enthusiasm surpassed anything I hoped for.
“They gave up their valued gardening time to assist and worked tirelessly to complete this much needed project.
“We are delighted with the results and hope to serve all our member from our new trading hut for many years to come.”
