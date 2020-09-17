Search

Advanced search

Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society refit container into new trading hut

PUBLISHED: 09:58 17 September 2020

The Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society celebrated their new trading hut which was refitted from an old trucking container. Picture: Tristan Anthony

The Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society celebrated their new trading hut which was refitted from an old trucking container. Picture: Tristan Anthony

Archant

Allotment holders in Goodmayes will be buying their onion sets, seed potatoes, compost and fertiliser from the back of a lorry in future.

Volunteers at their new trading hut which houses an office, shop and serving area and a sheltered space for meet ups. Picture: Tristan AnthonyVolunteers at their new trading hut which houses an office, shop and serving area and a sheltered space for meet ups. Picture: Tristan Anthony

This is because their new trading hut is a 30ft container that once travelled the motorways of Britain - but has now been refitted by volunteers.

The new hut opened earlier this month. Picture: Tristan AnthonyThe new hut opened earlier this month. Picture: Tristan Anthony

The container now houses an office, shop and serving area, while a sheltered area outside provides space for members of the Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society to have a cuppa and a chat.

The five-week project was overseen by allotment holder Jane Nagelkerke. Picture: Tristan AnthonyThe five-week project was overseen by allotment holder Jane Nagelkerke. Picture: Tristan Anthony

You may also want to watch:

Allotment holder Jane Nagelkerke oversaw the five-week project.

She said: “I want to thank all the members who helped, their dedication and enthusiasm surpassed anything I hoped for.

“They gave up their valued gardening time to assist and worked tirelessly to complete this much needed project.

“We are delighted with the results and hope to serve all our member from our new trading hut for many years to come.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Why Redbridge homes are in danger of being flooded with sewage - again

An aerial view of the 2000 flood. Picture: @heliboy999/LDRS

Redbridge Council cracks down on Woodford Green restaurant flouting Covid-19 rules

The Melin Restaurant was issued a notice of direction after it failed to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Picture: Google

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Why Redbridge homes are in danger of being flooded with sewage - again

An aerial view of the 2000 flood. Picture: @heliboy999/LDRS

Redbridge Council cracks down on Woodford Green restaurant flouting Covid-19 rules

The Melin Restaurant was issued a notice of direction after it failed to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Picture: Google

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fans column: The more things changes, the more things stay the same at West Ham

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson appears dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Woodford Town suffer controversial defeat to Sawbridgeworth Town

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society refit container into new trading hut

The Seven Kings and Goodmayes Allotment Society celebrated their new trading hut which was refitted from an old trucking container. Picture: Tristan Anthony

Police Commissioner pays tribute to serving officer killed in motorcycle crash on his way to work

Pc Chris Miller was killed in a motorbike accident on his way to work in Waltham Forest on the border of Redbridge. Picture: Met Police Federation

Satellite tracked cows released at Wanstead Park in return of cattle after 150 years

Cattle are returning to Wanstead Park after an absence of 150 years. Picture: John Phillips/City of London