Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 August 2019

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Plans have been submitted to demolish a place of worship, offices and a shop and build a hotel in Ilford.

Godino Estate has applied to knock down part of the Superdrug premises in Cranbrook Road and erect a 83 bedroom, five-storey tower for tourists.

"The new scheme will deliver a new high-quality hotel offer on a prominent road in the area that will benefit the local community and will help to invigorate the neighbourhood," the design statement read.

You may also want to watch:

"The applicant looks forward to hopefully contributing to the future of Cranbrook Road as a vibrant and welcoming area in the heart of Ilford."

The existing building was originally built in the Victorian period but was completely transformed in the 1930s with a grand Art Deco stone facade.

Throughout the years the building has had various uses and the outside has been updated.

Most Read

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Campbell pinpoints opener as key to Macclesfield’s win over Orient

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Redbridge boss Wetherall insists they must regroup after FA Cup exit

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Daggers players thank fans for support at Halifax

James Dobson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists