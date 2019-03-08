Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

Plans have been submitted to demolish a place of worship, offices and a shop and build a hotel in Ilford.

Godino Estate has applied to knock down part of the Superdrug premises in Cranbrook Road and erect a 83 bedroom, five-storey tower for tourists.

"The new scheme will deliver a new high-quality hotel offer on a prominent road in the area that will benefit the local community and will help to invigorate the neighbourhood," the design statement read.

"The applicant looks forward to hopefully contributing to the future of Cranbrook Road as a vibrant and welcoming area in the heart of Ilford."

The existing building was originally built in the Victorian period but was completely transformed in the 1930s with a grand Art Deco stone facade.

Throughout the years the building has had various uses and the outside has been updated.