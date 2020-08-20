Search

Plans revealed for development of 500 new homes on former Homebase site in Goodmayes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 August 2020

Plans have been revealed for the development of 500 new homes and a community garden in the former Homebase site in Goodmayes. Picture: Hadley Property Group

Plans to turn the former Homebase site in Goodmayes into 500 new homes have been revealed.

The Hadley Property Group, which is partnering with Clarion Housing Group for the redevelopment, held the first of several public consultations in a virtual exhibition space last month.

The group plans to turn the High Road site, which closed in 2018, into a mix of new homes, including shared ownership, London Affordable Rent and market sale apartments.

The plans also incorporate retail and community space, a landscaped central square, gardens with community food and flower growing, and new connecting routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

Almost 500 people contributed feedback to the initial round of consultation about what they would like to see in the finished buildings and also how the space can be best utilised before and during construction.

A new green space, places to shop and a new public square came out as the priorities in the feedback after the consultation.

Half of the respondents suggested providing a sports programme on the site while the first stages of development get under way.

And a third said that activities for young people were important to the future of the area.

There are also plans for a new studio space for young people which will be revealed later in the year.

The developers now hope to showcase the final designs in a second stage of consultation, followed by the submission of a planning application towards the end of 2020.

Richard Cook, group director of development at Clarion Housing Group, said: “We look forward to continued engagement in the coming months which will help us create a thriving mixed use community in the heart of Goodmayes.”

Andy Portlock, chief executive officer of Hadley Property Group, said their designs will “complement the architectural style of the surrounding buildings, with good-quality affordable and for-sale housing for the area, trees and green landscaping wherever possible, as well as welcoming spaces for the local community to relax and spend time in, with a special focus on local young people”.

