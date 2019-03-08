Search

New head teacher for Beehive Preparatory School in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 September 2019

Jamie Gurr is the new head teacher of Beehave Preparatory School. Picture: Beehive Preparatory School

Jamie Gurr is the new head teacher of Beehave Preparatory School. Picture: Beehive Preparatory School

The new head teacher of a prep school in Redbridge says he has found "a real sense of community" in the borough.

Jamie Gurr, who currently commutes from Kent, took up the position of head teacher of Beehive Preparatory School, in Beehive Lane, at the start of the academic year.

He brings with him 25 years of teaching and leadership experience.

"Beehive School is an amazing place," Mr Gurr said. "From the moment I walked through the door I knew that each child was at the centre of every decision taken by the school.

"The high academic standards, coupled with the caring atmosphere, makes it the best school I have worked in over the past 25 years.

"On a separate note, I have also found something special in Ilford - a real sense of community - and I am looking at the possibility of moving into the area in the foreseeable future."

