Woodford Green teacher takes reins on dance collective she has performed with since she was eight

PUBLISHED: 15:35 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 10 February 2020

Seven Redbridge dance schools will be performing at the Redbridge Dance Link gala on March 14. Picture: Dance Express

Seven Redbridge dance schools will be performing at the Redbridge Dance Link gala on March 14. Picture: Dance Express

A Woodford Green teacher is taking over a Redbridge dance collective she has been performing with since she was a child.

Alex Hughes is the new producer of RDL this year. Picture: Alexandra HughesAlex Hughes is the new producer of RDL this year. Picture: Alexandra Hughes

Alex Hughes, the new producer for Redbridge Dance Link (RDL), took over responsibilities this year from founder Gladys Graham who has been running the collective since 1988.

RDL is holding its annual gala at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford, on March 14 with seven Redbridge dance schools and dancers aged from eight to adult coming together to put on a varied programme.

Performers from Wanstead's Chantraine School of Dance. Picture: Chantraine School of DancePerformers from Wanstead's Chantraine School of Dance. Picture: Chantraine School of Dance

Alex told the Recorder: "The gala is a great opportunity for so many diverse groups of dance performers from across the borough to put on a great show from tap, contemporary, jazz, ballet and more."

She first performed for RDL when she was eight years old with the Celia Raye School of Dancing and now runs The Alexandra School of Performing Arts in Woodford County High School.

The Afro Beats Dance Fusion will be featured at the gala for the first time this year. Picture: Afro Beats Dance FusionThe Afro Beats Dance Fusion will be featured at the gala for the first time this year. Picture: Afro Beats Dance Fusion

The Alexandra School has been performing every year at the gala since 2006 and Alex has been helping Gladys with admin work until recently when she announced she was retiring and asked Alex to take over.

Alex said: "Gladys has done such a great job that I don't want to change anything and would love to just continue the work she's done for so long."

The collective is looking for anyone who is interested in dance to get in touch even if they don't want to perform and would prefer to just work backstage.

Performers from Variations Dance Studio. Picture: Variations Dance StudioPerformers from Variations Dance Studio. Picture: Variations Dance Studio

Alex is hoping to get full time dancers who are in training to come perform with RDL and possibly doing two gala shows a year in the future.

She said: "There are so many amazing dancers across Redbridge and the gala is a great opportunity for them to get the chance to perform on stage."

At this year's gala dancers from Afrobeats Dance Fusion, Ann Adams School of Dancing, Chantraine Dance of Expression, Dance Express, Ford School of Dance and Variations Dance Studio will be performing alongside 12 dancers from The Alexandra School.

This year's gala will take place at 2pm on Saturday, March 14 and tickets can be purchased at https://redbridgedramacentre.co.uk/RedbridgeDramaCentre.dll/WhatsOn?Programme=1119571.

Information on the RDL can be found at https://alex-aspa.wixsite.com/rdl2019.

