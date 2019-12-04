New 'green' Ilford Market promotes e-vehicles and energy-efficient power points

Ilford High Road where the new market will be. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A new eco-friendly market is coming to Ilford town centre which will promote electric vehicles and energy efficient power points.

Traders who were kicked out of the old Ilford Market in June. Picture: Ellena Cruse Traders who were kicked out of the old Ilford Market in June. Picture: Ellena Cruse

The proposal for the new High Road market, released this week, is slim on specifics but the council said it will bring "a choice of goods, fresh produce and groceries, plants, flowers and gifts, arts and crafts into the town centre."

The plans, which are part of the "rejuvenation" of Ilford town centre, are alongside a project to scrap cars from Ilford Hill and make it bus-only.

The new market will have pop-ups and "limited-edition stalls" which would offer items that would not otherwise be available in the area.

The original market on High Road closed on June 30th and traders felt that they were being pushed out to make way for a trendier one.

When the market closed more than 20 people were left jobless, some who had worked in Ilford for 10 years.

Traders were told only two days before it shut that they would have to close up shop.

When the market closed Mujahed Mohammed, 44, who had a stall for more than four years in the High Road, said: "We are just sitting at home trying to call round other markets for work but all of them are already full."

There is no word yet on whether traders from the old market will be able to resume business in the new one, scheduled to open in November 2020.

The council said the previous market didn't generate enough income for them and was weighted in favour of traders and the future market would need to generate sufficient revenue to meet the council's costs.

The new market is alongside the "spark Ilford" schemes which aims to rejuvenate the town centre, which include Mercato Ilford, the Space art gallery and The Muse, a new space for start-up businesses.

The new market will also provide a space for Day Opportunities and the Woodbine, Elderberries and Link Place (WEL) Enterprise services, which will enable marginalised and disabled residents to promote and sell their wares.

The council will find market operators from March to September before it it set to open in November.