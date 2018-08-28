New Gants Hill restaurant plans to open till 3am

The restaurant plans to have a grey theme. Picture: Simone De Gale Architects Archant

Turkish eatery, Bosphorus Mangal, hopes to operate out of a shop on Cranbrook Road, located a few doors down from Tesco Express and Faces Nightclub.

Simone De Gale Architects have submitted an application to change the use of the premises from shop to the restaurant after the previous tenancy - a wedding consultancy business – ended.

Opening hours have been listed as 7am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 7am to 3am Friday and Saturday and the application said it hopes to be a “complementary space to the popular night activities” in Gants Hill.

The Recorder took a sneak peek at the plans for the interior which comprises of a grey and silver colour palette with industrial lighting and velvet headboards.

Despite hoping to open till 3am the applicant said loud music will not be played and the business will add to the night time offering already available near Gants Hill Station.

A Simone De Gale spokeswoman said: “As the request for late hours is only on Friday and Saturday, it is envisaged this opening hour will not have any disturbance to surrounding properties.

“There is no loud music or other activities besides comfortable eating.”

The applicant added that the only noise that could need to be insulated is “mechanical equipment” at the rear of the shop and this could be rectified with acoustic dampers.

“There is an education facility above the unit and therefore there will be no disturbance to the upper floors at night,” she said.

“The intention of the change of use is to establish a high-quality restaurant within this vicinity which will be an asset to provide an eclectic mix of diverse cuisine to local residents and visitors.”

John Clark, co-owner of Faces Nightclub said the more restaurants and bars in Gants Hill the better.

“I think any good operation is great for the area,” he said.

“But without knowing much about it, I can’t say whether the plans will be a great idea or a bad one.”

The team behind Bosphorus Mangal already operate a restaurant which is highly rated on Tripadvisor.

Out of 689 reviews, the eatery has scored an overall rating for 4.5 stars out of five.