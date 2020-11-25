Video

Redbridge Council supports White Ribbon Day as ONS release new figures on domestic violence

Redbridge Council has thrown its support around White Ribbon Day, which aims to end violence against women. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive PA Archive/Press Association Images

Redbridge Council has thrown its support behind White Ribbon Day which calls for an end to male violence against women.

Part of the global White Ribbon movement, it seeks to address the issue by engaging with men and boys to make a stand.

As part of that initiative, the council released a video featuring a number of male voices, each of whom outlines a different element of this ongoing problem.

The first urged society to move away from seeing domestic violence as a women’s issue; the second reflected on the scale of the problem in Redbridge, where it’s estimated that 360 incidents are seen each month — 12 each day.

There is also an emphasis on the importance of boys being raised to respect girls and women.

The International Day ​for the Elimination of Violence Against Women falls on the same day, with the council directing people towards the 16-day campaign against gender-based violence.

It has also signposted a number of available resources in the borough, which sadly have become increasingly essential due to a surge in incidents during the coronavirus crisis.

Figures released today (November 25) by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal the true scale of this problem during the pandemic.

Roughly one-fifth of all offences recorded by police in April, May and June were flagged as domestic abuse-related. The 259,324 offences recorded from March to June were up 7 per cent on the same period last year (242,413).

The data also showed that of the 64 domestic homicides recorded by police in England and Wales between January and June, 30 occurred between April and June.

A greater number of calls were also made to the Met police; from March 25 — June 10, the force received 41,158 calls, up 12pc on the 36,727 calls made during the same period last year.

As part of its coverage the council included details for Reach Out, a support service for any adult in Redbridge who is being abused or at risk.

Its team can be contacted on 0800 1456410 or by emailing reachout@redbridge.gov.uk; Refuge can be contacted 24/7 on 0808 2000 247.

For further infomation, visit this link.