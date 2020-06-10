Six new council houses in Newbury Park welcome their first tenants

Redbridge council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal with new resident Sydea Rakib. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

Construction has finished on six brand new council houses on a former garage site in Newbury Park, providing much needed affordable permanent homes for Redbridge families.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge council reached this significant milestone in its council house building programme, despite much of the country still being in lockdown, by adhering to the strict working arrangements issued by Public Health England.

The development in Wessex Close, Newbury Park, includes six 3-bedroom homes that are now available for local families to move into.

Local people who have been on the housing register for years now have an opportunity to move into a beautiful new home.

Each house is fitted with modern central heating and offers off-street parking and each house also has a garden.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge Council has committed to build 600 new, permanent, affordable council homes for rent on existing council-owned sites by 2022. Funding amounting to £20 million was secured from GLA Building Homes for London to help deliver these homes.

Redbridge council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal, said: “London is in the midst of a housing crisis, with house prices and rent soaring and historical underbuilding of council homes in Redbridge many local families have struggled to find an affordable, secure place to live.

“Building top quality, affordable council houses for local people has always been a priority for my administration and I am delighted that these brand new homes in Wessex Close are now ready for families to move into.

“In 2018 I pledged to build 600 affordable council homes, and this development is one step towards this goal.”

The development, which was delivered by the council in partnership with Aspen Build Limited and Bailey Garner, will enhance the area and deliver new homes that are well-designed, well-built, energy-efficient, and complement the character of the area.

Syeda Rakib, who is one of the new tenants of Wessex Close, has just moved in with her two children and said: “I’m just really pleased to have finally moved in. Once I have unpacked everything, it will then feel like home.

“I like how quiet it feels on the close. It feels a lot more restful and homely than where I previously was. I’m just so pleased I have moved in.”