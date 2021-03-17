South Woodford flats unveiled as part of plans for 600 council homes

Published: 4:00 PM March 17, 2021

Taras Tubertari - pictured with Cllr Vanisha Solanki, Redbridge’s Cabinet Member for Housing - is one of the residents set to move into new homes which opened on Tuesday (March 16) at Old Mill Court, South Woodford. - Credit: Redbridge Council

A new flat complex has opened in South Woodford as part of ongoing plans to build 600 council homes.

Old Mill Court - made up of 26 one and two-bedroomed properties - was unveiled yesterday (March 16), with council representatives on site to see the first project completed with delivery partner Engie.

Also there were the development's new residents, with Taras Tubertari amongst those to pick up his keys.

Taras will be moving with wife Jennifer from another council scheme in Marlyon Road.

A Redbridge resident for 21 years, the builder is excited for what's ahead: “When the opportunity came up for Old Mill Court, we saw how really nice the flats were and we both jumped at it.

"My wife’s mother lives close by and we wanted to make sure we were close enough to be there for her if she ever needed us in a hurry or in an emergency.

"We have already timed it – she will only be a seven minute walk away which means once lockdown is relaxed we can visit her every day. We can’t wait to move in.”

Over 50 per cent of the families offered a property have come from temporary accommodation.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: "These are high-quality homes for local families, with top sustainability standards making them more affordable to heat.

"We know that there is a housing crisis in London and we are determined to do all that we can in our borough to help redress the balance so that local people have the stability and freedom to build a better life for their families.”

Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, added: "Temporary accommodation is expensive and doesn’t provide ideal living conditions for local families – often small and outside the borough away from family, children’s schools and support networks.

"We are working hard to make up for years of underbuilding of council homes so local families, many of whom have been waiting for a house for upwards of 10 years, can enjoy a stable, secure future.”

Engie is "proud to provide this scheme of high-quality housing", said its managing director Dan Germann.











