New coronavirus rapid testing site now open at Hainault Library

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:49 AM January 13, 2021   
Coronavirus testing site

A new coronavirus rapid testing site is now open at now opened at Hainault Library. - Credit: Jas Athwal

A new coronavirus rapid testing site is open at Hainault Library, adding to the other two sites already open in the borough.

The Hainault site, which also accepts walk-in appointments, will be open seven days a week from 10am to 7pm.

Residents can also get tested at Redbridge Central Library and Wanstead Youth Centre, with each site having identical opening hours.

This additional testing facility comes as 371 new positive cases were confirmed in the borough yesterday (January 12).

These latest figures mean that, since the pandemic began, there have been 25,561 reported positive cases in Redbridge.

A recent study by Edge Heath has shown that two in five borough residents may have already had Covid-19, with analysis estimating that 131,000 people (from a population of around 305,000) have been infected.

To book a test, visit redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub/book-covid-test.

