Community groups can get new funding through Redbridge Local Lottery

The Redbridge Local Lottery launches in October and charities are encouraged to attend a virtual session to learn how they can benefit from it.

Redbridge Council is launching a new community lottery with more than half of the proceeds going towards voluntary groups and charities.

The Redbridge Local Lottery gives participants a chance to receive a portion of ticket sales, as 60p of every £1 ticket goes directly to charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes.

Players can win a £25,000 jackpot.

To find out how it works, the council is inviting all voluntary and community sector organisations in the borough to attend a virtual launch on Wednesday, October 7 from 2-3pm.

Cllr Helen Mary Coomb, cabinet member for transformation and engagement, said: “The voluntary, community and charity organisations in Redbridge provide essential services and the Redbridge Local lottery is an additional way of generating new funding for these groups.

“It gives organisations opportunities to develop new projects, sustain their current offer or maybe grow their resources so that they able to continue supporting our residents.”

To book a slot visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/redbridge-local-lottery-good-causes-launch-tickets-118288737799