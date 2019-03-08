Search

New City College Redbridge campus students impress at hairdressing show

PUBLISHED: 14:45 15 May 2019

Pupils at New City College's Redbridge Campus took part in a theatrical hair styling show. Picture: New City College

Pupils at New City College's Redbridge Campus took part in a theatrical hair styling show. Picture: New City College

Archant

Minnie Mouse, a dragon and a devil inspired by Beauty and the Beast and Sabrina the Teenage Witch gathered at New City College's Redbridge campus this week.

Pupils at New City College's Redbridge Campus took part in a theatrical hair styling show. Picture: New City CollegePupils at New City College's Redbridge Campus took part in a theatrical hair styling show. Picture: New City College

On Monday, May 13, hairdressing and beauty students used hair styling, makeup and costumes for the school's annual student creative and theatrical show to demonstrate their creative and technical abilities.

Representations of fallen angels, vampires and other Disney characters such as Jasmine and Belle were modelled in front of a crowd dotted with family, friends and guests.

Deputy curriculum director at New City College, Aidan Boxall, said: "I am very impressed with the high quality and excellent interpretation of the themes by our students.

Pupils at New City College's Redbridge Campus took part in a theatrical hair styling show. Picture: New City CollegePupils at New City College's Redbridge Campus took part in a theatrical hair styling show. Picture: New City College

"Our annual show provides an excellent platform and working environment for our students who absolutely excelled."

Representative of celebrity hair stylist Lee Stafford, Jayne Schauenburg, judged the show. Atenmay Modeste, Basin Drammeh and Nazia Siddique won different categories.

