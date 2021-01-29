Big winners at New City College student achievement awards night

Published: 5:24 PM January 29, 2021

Elijah and Marcus Chiemeke-Eneso with their awards - Credit: New City College

New City College held its annual student achievement awards, with high achievers across Redbridge, Havering, Tower Hamlets and Hackney recognised for their efforts.

Hosted by Miranda Gay, senior safeguarding and enrichment manager at the Hackney campus, the virtual ceremony was streamed live on Wednesday, January 27 from Hornchurch's Ardleigh Green campus.

Attended by special guest - former footballer turned pundit - Alex Scott MBE, the evening saw 28 awards given out, with special recognition reserved for six students.

Host Miranda Gay with special guest Alex Scott and college alumni who attended on the night. - Credit: New City College

Havering campus student Miles Hayward was crowned both 14-16 student of the year and Stem student of the year.

Mum Samantha said: "The live-stream meant that the whole family were able to watch and enjoy it. Even Miles’ nan, who has been unwell and in bed, was able to see it and it really made her smile.

You may also want to watch:

"We are so grateful to New City College for all the hard work that went into this virtual presentation evening."

The stage for the virtual ceremony for this year's New City College student achievement awards night. - Credit: New City College

Fellow Havering campus students Elijah and Marcus Chiemeke-Eneso, 18, brought home the student ambassadors of the year award.

The twins, from Ilford, were also given the special recognition of the group principal’s award for contributing to college life.

The 18-year-old pair said: “We have never won an award in our lives so this is a dream come true. We were so proud and happy that Alex Scott presented the award to us.

"It was quite emotional and even our brother in Finland was able to watch. We love the college and are really grateful to NCC.”

Tottenham Hotspur football development programme students Eve Pearson and Esha Bhullar quizzed former Arsenal player Alex Scott - Credit: New City College

A Q&A with Alex was among the night's highlights, as Tottenham Hotspur football development programme students Eve Pearson and Esha Bhullar quizzed the former Arsenal player on her journey to date.

The winning students received a certificate, glass trophy and an awards party box to maximise the home-watching experience.

CEO and group principal Gerry McDonald said: “Our awards event was a superb showcase of achievements from across New City College during the most interesting and challenging of years.

Events like this are so important to show the world what we do as a college and the online format allowed just that."

He concluded by thanking everyone whose contribution makes New City College "such an incredible organisation filled with hope, resilience and success".



