Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge Council wins money to build 5,000 square meter facility in Hainault Forest

PUBLISHED: 17:33 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 20 June 2019

Shorthorn cattle grazing over Hainault Forest. Picture: Ken Mears

Shorthorn cattle grazing over Hainault Forest. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Entrepreneurs, crafters and creatives will be able to move into a new 5,000m2 workspace facility which is set to be built in the heart of Hainault Forest.

Created from refurbished Victorian farm buildings, The Forge aims to "bridge the gap between traditional industries of the iconic forest" and the emerging small to medium businesses in the borough.

The project was made possible after Redbridge Council won £1.2milllion from the Mayor of London's Good Growth fund, and it will also create new jobs and provide new vocational training for the community all based and strongly themed about Hainault Forest.

In total, the local authority has been given almost £7m towards restoring the country park - including a £4.2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to reinvigorate the iconic landscape and protect ancient species.

Council leader councillor Jas Athwal said: "This is more fantastic news for Hainault.

"The forest is a magnificent urban oasis in our borough and the funding from the Mayor is another huge boost in our efforts to rejuvenate a very special place.

You may also want to watch:

"The project is a good example of how our regeneration of Redbridge is benefiting the whole community by supporting businesses and creating jobs and training opportunities in the area.

"I'd like to thank the Mayor for his generous support, which along with the other investment is helping mark a new chapter in the iconic forest's history."

Deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills, Jules Pipe, said: "The Forge is a great example of how the Mayor's Good Growth Fund helps give Londoners greater access to green spaces.

"As London moves towards becoming a National Park City, Redbridge Council is creating an important space within a much-loved forest which will support entrepreneurs and bring businesses together - as well as creating jobs and training opportunities for generations to come."

Covering a total of 800 acres Hainault Forest includes 250 acres of greenbelt, ancient woodland and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

It is the last fragment of a medieval Royal hunting forest established by Henry I that included Hatfield and Epping.

The forest is a vital green space, with 500,000 visits projected annually.  

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Supermarket car park charges in Redbridge are ‘encouraging’ scams, says Neighbourhood Watch

Parking charges are 'encouraging scams': Picture: Martyn Hayhow

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Supermarket car park charges in Redbridge are ‘encouraging’ scams, says Neighbourhood Watch

Parking charges are 'encouraging scams': Picture: Martyn Hayhow

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers sign forward Grant from Aldershot Town

Abdeen Abdul and Chris Barry of Romford chase down Reece Grant of Heybridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Neicho: South Woodford close to ‘complete performance’

South Woodford players celebrate a wicket (pic: Graham Hodges).

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ilford fire

The land behind the A406 where two men suffered serious burns from a fire. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal believes confidence is key ahead of Chelmsford fixture

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead and Snaresbrook Cricket Club (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Comedian Jimmy Car stars in MLB London series

Jimmy Carr poses with a baseball bat (Pic: CSM Sport & Entertainment)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists