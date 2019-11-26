Search

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 26 November 2019

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

The big Boots store in Ilford closes its doors today, but a bigger and better store is opening further up the High Road.

Ilford High Road. Picture: Ken MearsIlford High Road. Picture: Ken Mears

The "huge, iconic" store at 177-185 High Road first opened in 1977 and closes today (Tuesday, November 26).

Luckily, it's not the end for Boots in Ilford.

Opening tomorrow, Wednesday, November 27, the Boots at 117 High Road has taken over the Poundland store and doubled in size to make one large Boots store.

A series of planning applications have been submitted by the retailer for its new store, including a new shopfront, internal alterations and the installation of a cash machine.

Shop manager Aktar Hussain said he is excited to present the new store.

"Boots was my first job and I am still here 22 years later," he said. "We as a company have always strived to deliver the best care for our colleagues and customers.

"I have been managing Ilford for three years now and have seen Ilford evolve overtime and that's exactly what we are doing, adapting to the needs of our customers.

"We are all excited to present a brand new store to Ilford."

Commenting on potential job losses, a spokesman for Boots said staff at the big store will be "redeployed where possible".

