Twit twoo: Ilford's Valentines Mansion unveils owl monument 10 years after restoration

A new bird seen in Ilford. Picture: Valentines Mansion Archant

You may have seen blue tits, sparrows and starlings flying above Valentines Mansion or even visited the love birds held in the aviary, but you probably haven't spotted this wise creature in the grounds before.

Look whoooo's moved in. Picture: Valentines Mansion Look whoooo's moved in. Picture: Valentines Mansion

A tawny owl has taken up permanent residence in the green space at Emerson Road, Ilford, for visitors to enjoy.

Less about the feathers and more about the grain, the beautiful work of art was carved from a sycamore tree which previously stood next to the mansion.

The plant was rooted in the park for approximately 80 to 100 years, but after it became diseased instead of cutting it down it was transformed by a chainsaw artist from Natural Garden Sculptures into a giant 8ft owl.

"We wanted to celebrate 10 years since the restoration of Valentines Gardens with something special and this seemed like the perfect choice," said Valentines Park manager Simon Litt.

"The chance to save a tree that has lived here for many years with a piece of art for all to enjoy (is great) ."

The structure can be found just by the entrance to the walled kitchen garden.

For more information contact Valentines Mansion on 020 8708 8100.