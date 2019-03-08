Have you noticed the new addition in Clayhall Park?

Eagle-eyed residents might have noticed some new additions in Clayhall park.

Gone are the old wooden structures in the playground and in their place are new metal frames.

There is also a new climbing apparatus just outside the playground, which is already getting well used, by younger members of the community.

One six-year-old seemed quite impressed with the arrival at the park in Longwood Gardens, and added: "Now this is my joint best park with King George's in Brentwood," he said.

"It's so relaxing climbing it, I'm going to ask mummy to bring me every day after school.

The climbing frame is an exciting new challenge The climbing frame is an exciting new challenge

"At the top of the climbing frame it's really windy and I love the breeze."

Cllr Jas Athwal, council leader and cabinet member for growth and leisure, said: "This is more great news for our parks and open spaces and highlights our commitment to upgrading play equipment across the borough.

"Making sure local people have access to the very best facilities is a top priority and the work doesn't stop here, with many more play parks across Redbridge benefiting from the £1.6m investment we've dedicated to revamping these areas."

The leader said parks and open spaces play a key role in encouraging young people and families to get outside and exercise, as well as bringing communities together to socialise and have fun.

"We recently unveiled new facilities at Elmhurst Gardens, Ray Park and Loxford Park," he added.

"And we're putting together plans to improve many more local play parks soon, so watch this space."