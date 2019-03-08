Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Have you noticed the new addition in Clayhall Park?

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 July 2019

Children are enjoying a warm summer outdoors in the park

Children are enjoying a warm summer outdoors in the park

Archant

Eagle-eyed residents might have noticed some new additions in Clayhall park.

There is brand new equippmentThere is brand new equippment

Gone are the old wooden structures in the playground and in their place are new metal frames.

There is also a new climbing apparatus just outside the playground, which is already getting well used, by younger members of the community.

One six-year-old seemed quite impressed with the arrival at the park in Longwood Gardens, and added: "Now this is my joint best park with King George's in Brentwood," he said.

"It's so relaxing climbing it, I'm going to ask mummy to bring me every day after school.

The climbing frame is an exciting new challengeThe climbing frame is an exciting new challenge

You may also want to watch:

"At the top of the climbing frame it's really windy and I love the breeze."

Cllr Jas Athwal, council leader and cabinet member for growth and leisure, said: "This is more great news for our parks and open spaces and highlights our commitment to upgrading play equipment across the borough.

"Making sure local people have access to the very best facilities is a top priority and the work doesn't stop here, with many more play parks across Redbridge benefiting from the £1.6m investment we've dedicated to revamping these areas."

The leader said parks and open spaces play a key role in encouraging young people and families to get outside and exercise, as well as bringing communities together to socialise and have fun.

"We recently unveiled new facilities at Elmhurst Gardens, Ray Park and Loxford Park," he added.

"And we're putting together plans to improve many more local play parks soon, so watch this space."

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Defender Clark named Daggers captain

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge thanks the fans during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019

Maguire-Drew backs Orient youngsters to learn from pre-season

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Taylor wants to determine his strongest Daggers side

Harold Odametey of Dagenham and Trialist of Southend battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Your guide to summer in east London

The spectacular Under the Stars music, dance and culture festival returns to East Ham park. Picture: Newham Council

Network Rail spending on Crossrail rises to £2.8billion as former transport secretary warns of project’s ‘critical months’

The Elizabeth Line train at the Crossrail depot between Ilford and Seven Kings. Picture: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists