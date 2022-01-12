News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thousands of children benefit from boy's advent calendar appeal

Michael Cox

Published: 12:45 PM January 12, 2022
Neo Jain Naha, nine, hands over more than 400 advent calendars to AAA's James Corcoran

Neo Jain Naha, nine, hands over more than 400 advent calendars to AAA's James Corcoran - Credit: AAA

A boy donated more than 2,000 advent calendars to give children treats over Christmas.

Neo Jain Naha's Treats for Kids advent calendar appeal saw 2,386 of the festive treats given to 12 organisations supporting children.

Places to benefit included The Salvation Army in Ilford, Haven House Children's Hospice and Newham charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA).

Neo wrote on the Treats for Kids website: "The support and encouragement I have received from friends, family and even strangers has been unbelievable.

"I really hope the treats have made the children smile."

Neo, whose tenth birthday is this month, was nominated last year for the Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Young Citizen Awards for organising an Easter Egg appeal for children.

The award recognises the outstanding achievements by young people of Redbridge aged 25 and under.

He also carried out an advent calendar appeal in 2020, where he collected more than 1,100 advent calendars for children.

