Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members

A man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident after he was held by members of a neighbourhood watch team before police arrived. Picture: Rakesh Makwana Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an incident after members of a Clayhall neighbourhood watch intervened before police arrived.

On Sunday around 4am Selvaratnam Jeyakumar, a member of Clayhall Neighbourhood Groups, was awakened to the sound of a car colliding with a parked vehicle in Longwood Gardens.

Selvaratnam told the Recorder he went outside and spoke to the driver.

He alleged that the man then started running down Beattyville Gardens. Selvaratnam said he gave chase and called another member of the neighbourhood watch, Sajeev Vilvarajah, to also run after the man, adding that they stopped him until police arrived.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 4:11am on Sunday, December 6 to Longwood Gardens, after a vehicle was in collision with a stationary car.

“The occupant of the car is then believed to have fled, pursued by a number of members of the public.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was located and arrested by police on suspicion of careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.”

The arrested man was taken to hospital as a precaution and there were no reports of any other injuries.