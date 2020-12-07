Search

Advanced search

Video

Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members

PUBLISHED: 10:42 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 07 December 2020

A man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident after he was held by members of a neighbourhood watch team before police arrived. Picture: Rakesh Makwana

A man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident after he was held by members of a neighbourhood watch team before police arrived. Picture: Rakesh Makwana

Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an incident after members of a Clayhall neighbourhood watch intervened before police arrived.

On Sunday around 4am Selvaratnam Jeyakumar, a member of Clayhall Neighbourhood Groups, was awakened to the sound of a car colliding with a parked vehicle in Longwood Gardens.

Selvaratnam told the Recorder he went outside and spoke to the driver.

He alleged that the man then started running down Beattyville Gardens. Selvaratnam said he gave chase and called another member of the neighbourhood watch, Sajeev Vilvarajah, to also run after the man, adding that they stopped him until police arrived.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 4:11am on Sunday, December 6 to Longwood Gardens, after a vehicle was in collision with a stationary car.

“The occupant of the car is then believed to have fled, pursued by a number of members of the public.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was located and arrested by police on suspicion of careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.”

The arrested man was taken to hospital as a precaution and there were no reports of any other injuries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Rachel Daly praises ‘gutsy’ Hammers performance in Chelsea defeat

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

West Ham boss Moyes full of mixed feelings after falling to Manchester United defeat

West Ham United manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Barkingside schoolboy collects more than 1000 advent calendars for less fortunate children this Christmas

The calendars were collected by Neo and his mum Rina, who then donated them to six charities for onward distribution. Picture: Rina Jain Naha

Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members

A man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident after he was held by members of a neighbourhood watch team before police arrived. Picture: Rakesh Makwana

Woodford Green teen wins world’s largest youth speaking competition

Fifteen-year-old Maddeline Balogun from Woodford County High School for Girls won the Jack Petchey Speak Out Challenge. Picture: Maddeline Balogun