Neighbour rescues elderly man from Woodford Green fire and 40 evacuated

A man was rescued from a fire in his Liston Way flat today. Picture: Khalid Akram Archant

An elderly man was rescued from a fire which broke out in his flat yesterday afternoon and more than 40 people had to be evacuated from the block of flats.

London Fire Brigade outside the block of flats in Liston Way. Picture: Khalid Akram London Fire Brigade outside the block of flats in Liston Way. Picture: Khalid Akram

Neighbour Steven Garrett leapt into action to rescue the 73-year-old from the fire in Liston Way, Woodford Green.

Mr Garrett, 63, made the quick decision to pull the pensioner out of the fire while the London Fire Brigade were on their way to the scene at 2pm.

Mr Garrett’s wife Ann said: “All I can tell you is what he was told by the fire chief – that if he hadn’t pulled him out then the guy would have been dead.”

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters attended and it took over an hour to get under control.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said the cause of the figure is under investigation.

Part of a room in a flat on the ninth floor was damaged in the blaze which was under control by 3.07pm.