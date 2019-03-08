Search

Advanced search

Video

Barkingside primary school pupils get team talk from Leyton Orient footballer on National Poetry Day

PUBLISHED: 14:46 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 03 October 2019

Joe Widdowson visited Fullwood Primary School in Barkingside to talk to pupils on National Poetry Day, Picture: Leyton Orient Trust

Joe Widdowson visited Fullwood Primary School in Barkingside to talk to pupils on National Poetry Day, Picture: Leyton Orient Trust

Archant

Lucky pupils at one Barkingside primary school had a National Poetry Day to remember when Leyton Orient defender Joe Widdowson popped in to inpsire their creative writing.

Joe spoke to a class at Fullwood Primary School in Burford Close about the football team's National League win last season, what it meant for him as a player, and also for the team.

He took with him the National League Trophy and his winner's medal to show the pupils.

You may also want to watch:

Pupils had the chance to ask Joe questions before they started work on their poems telling the story of the league win in their own words.

Joe said: "You can see the excitement of the kids with the trophy and the medal - I think it's good for them to see a local football player who's had a little bit of a success story, and hopefully gives them some kind of inspiration and enjoyment."

And teacher Sally Jones added: "The children and class teacher thoroughly enjoyed it and we loved the writing that it inspired.

"We'd like to say thank you to Joe for the wonderful responses he gave to the children's questions and for the time, care and attention he gave the whole class."

To read some of the children's poems, visit: www.leytonorienttrust.org.uk/nationalpoetryday2019.

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Heavens open in Gants Hill

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Heavens open in Gants Hill

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Farrell praises Eton Manor following impressive victory over promotion favourites

Cameron Dutch scores a try for Eton Manor (pic Martin Pearl)

Hockey: GB 3 India 1

Great Britain's Sarah Robertson fires goalwards against India (pic GB Hockey)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan inviting citizens across the capital to apply for 55,000 free trees

Thousands of trees will be planted across London. Picture: PA/ Chris Ison.

Young Citizen: Newbury Park teenager selected for UK’s first degree in ‘social change’

Adarsh Ramchurn is one of 13 students to be selected for the UK's first degree apprenticeship in 'social change'. Picture: Adarsh Ramchurn

Ilford residents ‘outraged’ as housing association brings in parking permits with no consultation

Parking signs have been vandalised on streets off Loxford Lane. Picture: Raza Nadin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists