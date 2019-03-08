Video

Barkingside primary school pupils get team talk from Leyton Orient footballer on National Poetry Day

Joe Widdowson visited Fullwood Primary School in Barkingside to talk to pupils on National Poetry Day, Picture: Leyton Orient Trust Archant

Lucky pupils at one Barkingside primary school had a National Poetry Day to remember when Leyton Orient defender Joe Widdowson popped in to inpsire their creative writing.

Joe spoke to a class at Fullwood Primary School in Burford Close about the football team's National League win last season, what it meant for him as a player, and also for the team.

He took with him the National League Trophy and his winner's medal to show the pupils.

Pupils had the chance to ask Joe questions before they started work on their poems telling the story of the league win in their own words.

Joe said: "You can see the excitement of the kids with the trophy and the medal - I think it's good for them to see a local football player who's had a little bit of a success story, and hopefully gives them some kind of inspiration and enjoyment."

And teacher Sally Jones added: "The children and class teacher thoroughly enjoyed it and we loved the writing that it inspired.

"We'd like to say thank you to Joe for the wonderful responses he gave to the children's questions and for the time, care and attention he gave the whole class."

To read some of the children's poems, visit: www.leytonorienttrust.org.uk/nationalpoetryday2019.