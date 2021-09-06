News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Poll

Have your say: Which is Ilford's best cafe, pub and restaurant?

Franki Berry

Published: 9:24 PM September 6, 2021   
Cast your vote by September 13 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The time has come to have your say on which is the most popular cafe, pub or restaurant in Ilford. 

Last month, this newspaper asked for nominations on pubs, restaurants or cafes in time for National Hospitality Day on September 18. 

This is a nationwide celebration of the hospitality industry - restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and suppliers - and it comes during one of the toughest 18 months the sector has ever faced.

It aims to help these businesses kick start their recovery from the pandemic. 

With over 700 nominations from across London, it is now up to you to chose which of our finalists will be crowned Ilford's favourite hospitality venue.

Voting closes on September 13 and the winners will be revealed on September 18.

