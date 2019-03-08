Search

Strictly Come Signing competition showcases the best signing choirs in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 July 2019

The signing choir from Roding Primary School. Picture: Colin Brook

The signing choir from Roding Primary School. Picture: Colin Brook

Archant

Pupils from 14 schools in Redbridge took part in a Strictly Come Signing competition in Woodford Green last week.

The competition, sponsored by the National Deaf Children's Society and hearing technology manufacturer Oticon, invited schools to perform their favourite songs using signing, singing and dancing on Tuesday, July 2 at the Sir James Hawkey Hall, Broomhill Road.

Pupils have been practising since January for the competition, which was organised by Roding Primary School and the specialist team for deaf children at Redbridge Council.

TV presenter and sign language campaigner Wayne Barrow hosted the event and mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, gave a speech and helped award the prizes.

Sue McMahon and Johanna Man of Roding Primary School, who led the team organising the event, said: "It was really inspiring watching the choirs perform, knowing that the deaf audience members were getting as much from it as the hearing people."

The signing choir from Roding Primary School. Picture: Colin Brook
