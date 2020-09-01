England legends Nasser Hussain and Graham Gooch meet young cricketers in surprise visit
PUBLISHED: 19:53 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 01 September 2020
Former cricketer Nasser Hussain was joined by fellow England legend Graham Gooch in making a surprise visit to meet junior teams.
The duo met Upminster Cricket Club’s under-nines on Tuesday (September 1).
They answered questions from the kids and joined in with some fielding drills as the sun blazed down on Upminster Park.
Nasser was born in Madras (now Chennai) in India before his family moved to Ilford.
He went on to play for Essex and England in a glittering career, which included captaining his country 45 times in tests.
Nasser said: “The sport was certainly in the blood for me. My dad was cricket mad. He wanted me to be a cricketer and I wanted to be a cricketer.”
His key message for the youngsters was to enjoy playing the game.
“Play and hit and catch and bowl as many balls as possible,” Nasser added.
“Don’t try and define yourself in one role. At this age, I was bowling and I ended up batting at number three for England.”
