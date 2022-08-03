Three music festivals in Hainault given go-ahead
Josh Mellor, LDRS
Councillors have approved plans for a weekend of music festivals in Hainault next month.
The three events are planned for September 23-25 at Hainault Recreation Ground.
Soultasia, on September 23, will feature soul singers including Jocelyn Brown and Kenny Thomas and is expected to attract a “more mature audience”.
On September 24, Moondance x AWOL x Sunbourne Festival is expected to attract a younger crowd with drum-and-bass, house and garage DJs.
The final festival, Raver Tots, describing itself as the “biggest and best family friendly outdoor festival”, will also feature a line-up of house, garage and drum-and-bass artists.
Including staff, up to 5,000 people are expected each day, with music to end by 10pm.
Redbridge’s licensing sub-committee approved the plans, adding a condition that there must be a toilet-to-people ratio of 1:70.
Councillors Joyce Ryan and Ruth Clark both wrote objections to the events, saying they were concerned about the number of people, loud music and crime and disorder.
But council officers advised the committee that the event management plan is “sufficient”.