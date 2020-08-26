Chigwell driver to face trial for murder over woman’s road death

A driver accused of running over a woman has denied murder.

Robert Barrow, 54, of Lakeland Close, Chigwell, is charged with the murder of Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40, and attacking 56-year-old Asghar Moradmand.

Mrs Pirali-Dashti was critically injured in an incident on the North Circular Road at Henlys Corner, Finchley on January 20.

It is claimed the defendant punched Mr Moradmand and then ran over Mrs Pirali-Dashti with his vehicle.

She was taken to hospital and died on April 10 of a combination of Covid-19, pneumonia and cardiac arrest after suffering multiple injuries.

On Wednesday, Mr Barrow appeared for a virtual hearing before Mr Justice Edis at the Old Bailey via video-link from Wormwood Scrubs.

He spoke to confirm his identity before entering not guilty pleas to charges of murder and assault by beating.

Mr Justice Edis set a two-week trial for September 17 this year after identifying a “window” of availability at the Old Bailey.

Mr Barrow was remanded into custody.