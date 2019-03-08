'Whodunnit' murder mystery charity dinner at Woodford Green hotel

Prince Regent Hotel, Manor Road, Woodford Green. Picture: Google Archant

A murder mystery night in Woodford Green will raise money for the Haslers Foundation, which donates to charities such as Haven House Children's Hospice.

In the vein of famous board game Cluedo and the Agatha Christie novels, Haslers Chartered Accountants, based in Loughton, is teaming up with Hightower Wealth Management and West Essex Life to host the event.

It will be held at the Hallmark Hotel Prince Regent on November 21. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, before being set the task of finding out who the murderer is.

Tickets for the event cost £75 per person or £700 for a table of 10. All money raised by the Haslers Foundation on the night will go to charitable causes.

Since it was founded in 2008, the charity has donated more than £160,000 to charities and organisations.

If you would like to participate in the Murder at the Manor Charity Dinner, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/murder-at-the-manor-charity-dinner-tickets-67732332229.