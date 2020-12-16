Mum pays tribute to son cared for by Haven House on anniversary of his death

Published: 5:22 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 5:36 PM December 16, 2020

Anna Rimington has paid tribute to her son Joe on the one-year anniversary of his death and is asking people to donate to Haven House to help them continue to provide support to other families. - Credit: Claudine Hartzel

A mum has shared a tribute to her eldest son on the anniversary of his death to thank Haven House Children's Hospice for caring for him until he died last Christmas.

Joe with his brothers and mum Anna. - Credit: Claudine Hartzel

Anna Rimington's son Joe was born just before Christmas so the holiday season has always been an extremely poignant time for her and her family.

Sadly, Joe died just before Christmas last year.

Anna and Andrew with their son Joe before he died. - Credit: Haven House

This year, on the first anniversary of his death - and what would have been Joe's 17th birthday - Anna has shared a powerful account of how the Woodford Green hospice has cared and supported her family during Joe's life and beyond.

Anna hopes their story will encourage the community to donate to Haven House, during what has been a particularly challenging year for the charity.

"From almost day one right to the time we said goodbye, the wonderful team at Haven house were by our side - helping us make memories together, providing respite care, and giving us a chance to be a family for the nearly 17 years Joe was with us," Anna recalls.

Joe had many medical needs throughout his life after he suffered catastrophic brain damage at birth.

He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and suffered regular seizures and scoliosis.

He was visually impaired and was fed through a tube in his stomach.

Anna said that Joe loved being at Haven House and the nurses there not only understood his complex medical needs but also his personality and character.

Haven House took Joe in after he died at home so his family could properly say goodbye to him. - Credit: Claudine Hartzel

"Joe's middle brother used to call Haven House 'Joe's hotel' - and in some ways it really was."

Joe died peacefully at home last December, with Anna, his brothers and dad Andrew holding him close.

His body was then taken to the hospice's specially designed Butterfly Room where he spent five days allowing his family to be together and to say their goodbyes.

"When it was finally time for Joe to leave, the entire staff came out to say goodbye. They told me: 'Thank you for letting us take care of him.'"

Anna and Andrew Rimington and their children. - Credit: Claudine Hartzel

Haven House has seen a large drop in its income due to the cancellation of fundraising events and desperately needs your help.

To donate to Haven House visit: https://www.havenhouse.org.uk/Appeal/sendastar



