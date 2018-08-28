Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hundreds of people mark Christmas, Chanukah and the Prophet’s birthday at multi-faith events across Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:05 20 December 2018

Hundreds gathered at a multi-faith event to mark Chanukah, Christmas and the Prophet Muhamad's birthday hosted by the League of British Muslims in Ilford. Photo: Sgt Chand RAF

Hundreds gathered at a multi-faith event to mark Chanukah, Christmas and the Prophet Muhamad's birthday hosted by the League of British Muslims in Ilford. Photo: Sgt Chand RAF

Archant

Hundreds of people of all faiths are gathering across the borough to collectively mark Chanukah, Christmas and birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

Rabbi David Hulbert and Cllr Vanisha Solanki attend a celebration at Clore Tikva Primary School. Photo: Rabbi HulbertRabbi David Hulbert and Cllr Vanisha Solanki attend a celebration at Clore Tikva Primary School. Photo: Rabbi Hulbert

Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus and Sikhs were among the 200 people who gathered at Ilford Muslim Community Centre, Eton Road, to share food and wisdom in support of community cohesion on Thursday (December 13).

Among the guests were also members of the armed forces, the Royal Air Force as well as dignatries from the Pakistan High Commission and Israeli Embassy.

Bashir Chaudhry, chairman of the League of British Muslims, was the event’s key organiser.

“It was quite wonderful,” he said.

“Redbridge is one of the most diverse boroughs and yet it has managed to be one of the most integrated and cohesive in the country.”

He added: “My purpose for holding this event, celebrating all the religious festivals, was to ensure that there is community cohesion and an opportunity for people from different faiths to meet, network and share food.

“It was a hugely successful event, one that demonstrates that there is a need for more events of this nature.”

He urged the council and government to devote more funding to organisations like his to enable them to host more similar events.

The League of British Muslims’ events run solely on the support of people in the community at present, he said.

“It was packed out and very successful,” said Rabbi David Hulbert, of the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue in South Woodford.

During the course of the evening, Rabbi Hulbert took to the stage to light the candles of the Chanukah Menorah while reciting a prayer in Hebrew.

The East London Three Faiths forum held an interfaith event to mark the three winter festivals of the Abrahamic religions on Tuesday night (December 18) at Clore Tikva Primary School, in Fullwell Avenue Barkingside.

“It was very good,” Rabbi Hulbert, who is also one of the forum’s founders. added.

“The best thing was the Clore Tikva choir.”

Around 60 people joined the party which featured a “lovely” vocal solo by a “very brave” eight-year-old girl, he added.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Town target triumphant end to 2018 away to St Margaretsbury

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

O’s winger expecting positive reaction to recent league loss

Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy (right) is congratulated on his goal against Beaconsfield Town by Craig Clay (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists