Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge MPs locked in a cell to raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:12 01 February 2019

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara all took part in the jail break to raise money for ELHAP. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara all took part in the jail break to raise money for ELHAP. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Redbridge MPs have been locked in a cell to raise money for ELHAP and won’t be let out until they’ve raised £1,000 each.

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith in his prison outfit. Photo: ELHAP/John PonterChingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith in his prison outfit. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara have all taken part in a jail-break to help raise funds for specialist adventure playground Elhap.

The MPs - dressed in prison outfits - have been locked in a cell, and before they leave they have to “make bail” which has been set at £1,000 each.

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara all took part in the jail break to raise money for ELHAP. Photo: ELHAP/John PonterChingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara all took part in the jail break to raise money for ELHAP. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Elhap is the Mayor of Redbridge’s charity for the year and is a unique support service in Woodford Bridge for disabled children, young people and adults from across east London.

Based in more than five acres of woodland, with a vast adventure playground and nature reserve, Elhap gives disabled children the chance to “just be kids”. Elhap also works with adults, helping them develop skills, connect with the local community and explore their options for the future.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting in his scrubs. Photo: ELHAP/John PonterIlford North MP Wes Streeting in his scrubs. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the jailbreak to raise funds for ELHAP to support the great work they do in helping disadvantaged and disabled children and young people access adventure play.

“ELHAP get around 6,000 visits a year which shows the demand for the incredible support they give to families and young people, so it’s great to see local residents dig deep to support them. I’m aiming to raise £1000 for the charity, and the support, big or small, is appreciated!”

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes in his prison scrubs. Photo: ELHAP/John PonterIlford South MP Mike Gapes in his prison scrubs. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

To donate to any of the MP go to the ELHAP website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Redbridge boss Wetherall looking forward to Woodford Town test

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s expecting real FA Trophy fight with Spartans

Leyton Orient's James Brophy tries to get away from Ebbsfleet United midfielder Ebou Adams (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge MPs locked in a cell to raise money for charity

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara all took part in the jail break to raise money for ELHAP. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

(Second left) Harj Bahtti with his brother and sisters. Photo: Anthony Nolan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists