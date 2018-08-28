Redbridge MPs locked in a cell to raise money for charity

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara all took part in the jail break to raise money for ELHAP. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Redbridge MPs have been locked in a cell to raise money for ELHAP and won’t be let out until they’ve raised £1,000 each.

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith in his prison outfit. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith in his prison outfit. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and the Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara have all taken part in a jail-break to help raise funds for specialist adventure playground Elhap.

The MPs - dressed in prison outfits - have been locked in a cell, and before they leave they have to “make bail” which has been set at £1,000 each.

Elhap is the Mayor of Redbridge’s charity for the year and is a unique support service in Woodford Bridge for disabled children, young people and adults from across east London.

Based in more than five acres of woodland, with a vast adventure playground and nature reserve, Elhap gives disabled children the chance to “just be kids”. Elhap also works with adults, helping them develop skills, connect with the local community and explore their options for the future.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting in his scrubs. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter Ilford North MP Wes Streeting in his scrubs. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the jailbreak to raise funds for ELHAP to support the great work they do in helping disadvantaged and disabled children and young people access adventure play.

“ELHAP get around 6,000 visits a year which shows the demand for the incredible support they give to families and young people, so it’s great to see local residents dig deep to support them. I’m aiming to raise £1000 for the charity, and the support, big or small, is appreciated!”

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes in his prison scrubs. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter Ilford South MP Mike Gapes in his prison scrubs. Photo: ELHAP/John Ponter

To donate to any of the MP go to the ELHAP website.