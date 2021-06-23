MP Sam Tarry: 'Much more needs to be done to support local businesses'

Opinion

Published: 3:45 PM June 23, 2021

Earlier this month the government extended the lockdown period by at least another month, which was very much a case of closing the stable door after the horse had bolted.

Boris Johnson’s failure to protect our borders from new strains of the virus will now prolong the damage to our economy and undermine the progress of our incredible NHS in vaccinating and protecting our community.

Further delays to the end of lockdown will hit Ilford’s businesses hard, and force people to reschedule everything from weddings to holidays.

Much more needs to be done to support our local industries beyond furlough payments and grants that will not help businesses’ bottom lines in the long term.

Sick pay only for eligible workers who are forced to self-isolate, feel unwell, or take time off to look after loved ones is also putting our community’s health at risk, with many left with no alternative but to continue to work while potentially infectious.

As part of Carers Week, I called on the government to do more to support all unpaid carers and increase funding for long overdue and much-deserved breaks.

On a more positive note, I was delighted to take part in a visit to Crossrail earlier this month to see how the plans are coming along for the new Elizabeth Line that will travel through the heart of Ilford, improve our public transport and help to ease our carbon footprint.

We can all look forward to it opening next year.