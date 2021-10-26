Sam Tarry: 'New awards will recognise incredible Ilford businesses'

Opinion

Published: 4:08 PM October 26, 2021

The recent killing of Sir David Amess MP sent shockwaves through Parliament, and is a reminder of the fragility and preciousness of our democracy, which none of us should ever take for granted.

Sir David sent me a very kind note when I was first elected to Parliament, congratulating me and telling me about his time as a councillor for Mayfield ward in my Ilford South constituency.

Sir David was someone who would not walk on by on the other side of the road, and as such, I will continue to run my regular street surgeries to listen directly to Ilford’s residents.

I spoke at the East London Business Expo last weekend. It’s important the government recognises the incredible difficulties local businesses have faced since the start of the pandemic.

Many have told me about the severe challenges they are facing as a result of furlough and the self-employment income support scheme being withdrawn, VAT being increased and business rates relief disappearing.

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry - Credit: David Woolfall

Last week I spoke in a parliamentary debate about business rates and called on the government to provide the urgent support that’s required to prevent many businesses going to the wall as a result of the extremely challenging landscape.

I was also delighted to announce the launch of the first Ilford South Business Awards to recognise the incredible efforts of so many small, medium and independent businesses and enterprises who provide such a valuable contribution to our community and our local economy.

You can nominate a business on my website: https://samtarry.org.uk/.

October marked Black History Month, which was an important opportunity to educate everyone about the incredible contribution that people of African and Caribbean backgrounds have made to our country for centuries.

This Saturday, I will be hosting an event to mark Black History Month in Redbridge, and I’m delighted to announce that I will be joined by author Ify Adenuga, barrister Leon Lynch and fellow MPs Kate Osamor and Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

Join me at St Paul’s Community Centre on Barley Lane (11am-4pm).

Finally, if you are a constituent and require support with any issue, please do not hesitate to contact me at sam.tarry.mp@parliament.uk.