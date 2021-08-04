News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Opinion

'I convened a meeting for residents and businesses in the York Road area'

Logo Icon

Sam Tarry MP, Ilford South

Published: 9:45 AM August 4, 2021   
Four fire engines were called to a flat fire in Ilford yesterday (Wednesday, September 4). Picture:

Residents in York Road are concerned about antisocial behaviour, says Sam Tarry MP. - Credit: Archant

Last week I convened a meeting for residents and businesses in the York Road area of Ilford to address the causes of crime and antisocial behaviour and see what can be done to tackle this issue once and for all.

We live in a fantastically diverse and thriving community; however, it is often blighted by the undercurrent of issues such as drug dealing, drug use and related crime. 

So I was really encouraged to see more than 60 people pack out the meeting room, which demonstrated the level of concern and anger from residents and businesses in the York Road area.

South Ilford MP Sam Tarry hosted a virtual session for constituents with the Shadow Secretary of Sta

Sam Tarry attended a meeting with York Road businesses and residents - Credit: Sam Tarry

Many were clear that much more must be done to crack down on crime.

I was pleased to be joined by Cllr Ross Hatfull, who has done so much brilliant work on this issue already, as well as Sophie Estelle from the Single Homeless Project, which carries out inspiring work across the borough to prevent homelessness and help vulnerable and socially excluded people transform their lives.

I'll be working hard going forward to tackle this issue, including reporting back all of the concerns raised at last week’s meeting to the police and council, and will be holding another public meeting in September so that people can hear directly from the police about this issue.

Finally, if you require support on this issue or any other please do not hesitate to contact me on sam.tarry.mp@parliament.uk

You may also want to watch:

Crime
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peel Place in Clayhall shortly after Sunday's flood

Flooding

Cost of damage runs into thousands as Clayhall street clears up after...

Daniel Gayne

person
A council enforcement officer with two police officers

Metropolitan Police

More than £5m worth of stolen vehicles recovered in first Redbridge...

Daniel Gayne

person
An arboricultural assessment found that the 8m oak was causing structural damage to the nearby community centre

Environment News

'Uproar' at decision to fell protected oak tree in Hainault

Daniel Gayne

person
Homebase site development in Goodmayes at night

Planning and Development

Former Homebase development plans approved

Victoria Munro, LDRS

Logo Icon