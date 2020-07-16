Search

Ilford North MP quizzed by Clayhall primary school pupils during virtual assembly to promote internet safety

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 July 2020

Wes Streeting took part in the virtual assembly Be Internet Legends hosted by Google and Parent Zone. Picture: Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting took part in the virtual assembly Be Internet Legends hosted by Google and Parent Zone. Picture: Wes Streeting

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting joined Glade Primary School for a virtual assembly to promote internet safety.

Mr Streeting said before lockdown he would regularly visit schools in his constituency so he was delighted to take part in the virtual assembly on Monday (July 13), as part of Google and Parent Zone’s Be Internet Legends, a programme aimed at seven to 11-year-olds.

The assembly taught the children how to safely navigate the internet with confidence and to treat people virtually the same way they would face-to-face.

On their journey to become internet legends the children visited Mindful Mountain, Reality River, Tower of Treasure and Kind Kingdom.

Mr Streeting was interviewed by pupils about his life as an MP and what inspired him to go into politics.

In response to a question about what he likes to do in his spare time he said he doesn’t have a lot of free time outside of work but he enjoys watching Netflix with his fiancé and going to the cinema and theatre - two things he’s eager to return to.

Commenting after the event Mr Streeting said: “The internet is a great resource for children to learn and play, however safety for children online is a huge issue, and they have to be encouraged to act wisely and responsibly.

“Be Internet Legends accurately combines positive encouragement for children to be confident when using the internet, with the tools and precautions necessary for them to avoid dangerous situations and stay safe.”

Fathema Matin, said her son, who is in Year 5, was engaged throughout the presentation along with her.

“It was an extremely beneficial task which will no doubt help my son be more aware of the potential dangers of being online.”

Farzana Hussain, headteacher at the school in Atherton Road, Clayhall, said it was essential that children and families know how to stay safe online, particularly in the current climate where youngsters are spending most of their time engaging in online learning.

She said: “Schools have an important role in the education of e-safety and we thank Wes Streeting for his support in raising awareness.”

To find out more visit https://parentzone.org.uk/legendshome

